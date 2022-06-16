Anderson
Free Frankfurter Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets (at the 10th Street door.)
Blue 32, part of the Summer Concert Series, 7:30 p.m.; Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Fundraiser for Beverly Gabbard, music by Katrelle, 8-11 p.m.; Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Farmers & Artists Market 3 to 7 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
“Peter Pan Jr.” 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak dinner 5 p.m. American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
“The Meg” (Summer Movie Series) 9 to 11 p.m. at Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Gordon Bonham 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.