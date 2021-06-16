Anderson
Summer reading program by Anderson Public Library, this year’s theme is “Tails & Tales,” 5:30-7 p.m., Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 11th Street and Central Avenue.
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Martha Green Project, 6:30 p.m., patio, 1925 Pubhouse (at Grandview), 1905 Northshore Extension.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Bike Night with Katrelle, 6:30 p.m., Benson Motorcycle, 6410 W. McGalliard Road.
