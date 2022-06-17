SATURDAY
Anderson
Sure Juneteenth Anderson Community Rejuvenation, all day, at softball field, Anderson Preparatory School, 101 W. 29th St.
Juneteenth Jamboree, noon to 6 p.m.; 16th Street.
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Tether Car Racing noon at Jackson Park, 2200 Raible Ave.
The Beginning Photographer 2 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Tickets at www.atowncenter.org.
Juneteenth Freedom Day Dan’s Fish Fry Fundraiser 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Summer Solstice Celebration, all day with celebration at 7 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Hammer Outlaw Late Models 5 to 10 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
“Goonies” (Summer Movie Series) 9-11 p.m. A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Mounds Park Night Run/Walk (Summer Solstice Celebration) 9:15 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Alexandria
“Peter Pan Jr.” 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park Drive.
Fairytale Day! 1-6 p.m., Falls Park.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Juneteenth Jamboree, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 16th Street.
Juneteenth Gospel Explosion 3 to 5 p.m. at Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Alexandria
“Peter Pan Jr.” 3:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Daleville
Strawberry Festival, noon-5 p.m.; Landess Farm, 6000 W. 700S.