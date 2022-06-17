LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

SATURDAY

Anderson

Sure Juneteenth Anderson Community Rejuvenation, all day, at softball field, Anderson Preparatory School, 101 W. 29th St.

Juneteenth Jamboree, noon to 6 p.m.; 16th Street.

Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.

Tether Car Racing noon at Jackson Park, 2200 Raible Ave.

The Beginning Photographer 2 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Tickets at www.atowncenter.org.

Juneteenth Freedom Day Dan’s Fish Fry Fundraiser 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.

Summer Solstice Celebration, all day with celebration at 7 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Hammer Outlaw Late Models 5 to 10 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

“Goonies” (Summer Movie Series) 9-11 p.m. A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.

Mounds Park Night Run/Walk (Summer Solstice Celebration) 9:15 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Alexandria

“Peter Pan Jr.” 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.

Pendleton

Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park Drive.

Fairytale Day! 1-6 p.m., Falls Park.

SUNDAY

Anderson

Juneteenth Jamboree, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 16th Street.

Juneteenth Gospel Explosion 3 to 5 p.m. at Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.

Alexandria

“Peter Pan Jr.” 3:30 p.m. at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.

Daleville

Strawberry Festival, noon-5 p.m.; Landess Farm, 6000 W. 700S.

Tags

Trending Video