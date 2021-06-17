Anderson
Free Frankfurter Fridays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
All-you-can-eat fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road.
Dance (for all ages), 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park, Indiana 9.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
