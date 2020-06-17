LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Mounds State Park Meet Up hosted by Indiana Trail Running, 6:15 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m, American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

