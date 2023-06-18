LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Monday, June 19

Anderson

• Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga 2 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

• Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).

• Poker 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Lapel

• Music Monday 7 to 10 p.m. at Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 W. Main St.

Nashville

• Jackson Browne in concert 7:30 p.m. at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd.

Tuesday, June 20

Anderson

• Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; cardio-drumming 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Chesterfield

• Euchre games 3:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Fishers

• Jukebox Luke 7 p.m. at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.

Nashville

• Lyle Lovett and his Large Band 7:30 p.m. at Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd.

