Anderson

Second Harvest tailgate food distribution, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.

Carnival Eats and Treats hosted by Burton Brothers, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Stillwell Manor Haunted House, 1704 E. 60th St.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Middletown Farmers Market, 4-8 p.m., Dietrich Park.

Noblesville

Dave Matthews Band live stream (last year’s concert at Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville).

