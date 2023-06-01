Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
A Town Center 5-year anniversary on First Friday 5 to 8 p.m. at 1206 Meridian St.
Sidewalk Social with children’s crafts and games 5 to 8 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.
The Richest of Madison County — Art by Kathy Wessel 5 to 8 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridfian St.
A.R.T.S. (A Reason To Shop) 5 to 8 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.
The Alley Theatre presents: “Charley’s Aunt” 7 p.m. at Gray’s Park.
Soul’d Out in concert 7 p.m. at Anderson Alliance Church, 3102 W. Cross St.
Dave Ellison and the Boys 7 to 10 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
“Radium Girls” 7:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Toy Factory (part of the Summer Concert Series) 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Spring Insect Survey 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Alexandria
Farmers and Artists Market 3 to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park/4-H Fairground, 512 E. Fourth St.
Middletown
Broasted frog leg and broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or sold out) at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Bramlett Brothers 6:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.