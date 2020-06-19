SATURDAY
Anderson
• Piston Poppers Car Club Car Show, registration, 9-11:30 a.m.; show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; awards, 2 p.m.; Championship Lanes, Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
• Food giveaway, 3 p.m. (until supplies are gone), 2124 Cedar St. Mount Pilgrim Church and Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church co-partnering.
Frankton
• Pork tenderloin dinner, 4-7 p.m. (curbside only), Frankton First United Methodist Church. Use northside drive.
Lapel
• Breakfast for the Lapel Post 212 Legion Riders Poker Run, 7:30-10:30 a.m.; Lapel American Legion. Masks encouraged, but not mandatory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.