Anderson
Human Library at AMOA 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.
Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Alexandria
Beginner line dance lessons 7 to 9 p.m. at Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Indianapolis
Charlie Puth presents The “Charlie” Live Experience 7 p.m. at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St.
Middletown
Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Roughouse Indy 6:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.