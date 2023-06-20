LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Human Library at AMOA 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.

Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Alexandria

Beginner line dance lessons 7 to 9 p.m. at Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.

Chesterfield

Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Indianapolis

Charlie Puth presents The “Charlie” Live Experience 7 p.m. at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St.

Middletown

Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Roughouse Indy 6:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

Tags

Trending Video