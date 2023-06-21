Anderson
New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Poker 4 p.m.; shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Chesterfield
Monthly dance with DJ Buddy Patterson 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Indianapolis
Concerts on the Canal with Jennie DeVoe 6 p.m. at Indiana History Center, Stardust Terrace.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Noblesville
Jai Baker 7 to 9 p.m. at Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall Lane.