Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
“Free Frankfurter Friday” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until they run out) at Central Christian Church, 10th Street between Brown-Delaware and Jackson streets.
Luncheon 11:30 a.m. at Gruenewald Historic House, 626 Main St. Tickets required.
Alexandria
Farmers and Artists Market 3 to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Carmel
The Flying Toasters 6 to 11 p.m. at Cool Creek Park and Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St.
Elwood
My Brother’s Keeper 6 p.m. at Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
McCordsville
Summer Concert Series: Elton Dan & The Rocket Band 7 to 10 p.m. at Daniel’s Vineyard, 9061 N. 700W.
Noblesville
The Music of “Harry Potter” (Symphony on the Prairie) at Conner Prairie.