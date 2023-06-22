LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).

“Free Frankfurter Friday” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until they run out) at Central Christian Church, 10th Street between Brown-Delaware and Jackson streets.

Luncheon 11:30 a.m. at Gruenewald Historic House, 626 Main St. Tickets required.

Alexandria

Farmers and Artists Market 3 to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.

Carmel

The Flying Toasters 6 to 11 p.m. at Cool Creek Park and Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St.

Elwood

My Brother’s Keeper 6 p.m. at Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

McCordsville

Summer Concert Series: Elton Dan & The Rocket Band 7 to 10 p.m. at Daniel’s Vineyard, 9061 N. 700W.

Noblesville

The Music of “Harry Potter” (Symphony on the Prairie) at Conner Prairie.

