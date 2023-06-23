SATURDAY
Anderson
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.
The Riches of Madison County-Art by Kathy Wessel noon to 5 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Summer Mushroom Seek! 1 to 3 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Anderson On Tap (21 and older) 1 to 5 p.m., downtown Anderson.
Team Member & Community Summer Kickoff 1 to 9 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
CRA Street Stock 150 at 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
June Outdoor Movie Night featuring the movie “Labyrinth” 9 p.m. at 12th and Meridian (behind JAM Printing).
Star Party hosted by the Muncie Astronomy Society 9 p.m. at the pool house front lawn, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Sky Tours by Dan Malone 9 to 10:30 p.m.; Mounds Hike 11 p.m. to midnight at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Noblesville
The Music of “Harry Potter” (Symphony on the Prairie) at Conner Prairie.
Hot Summer Nights Tour — TLC and Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston 7 p.m. at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.
Shoot To Thrill (AC/DC Tribute) 7 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.
Pendleton
Pendleton Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Photo Scavenger Hunt all day at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra presents: Symphony on the Green 6 to 9 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Elwood
Concerts in the Park: Reminisce Band 4 to 6 p.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.