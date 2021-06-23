LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Chesterfield

Thursday night dance, 6-8:30 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Noblesville

Jambox (part of the Summer Concert Series), 7-9 p.m., Dr. James Dillon Park, 6351 Midland Lane.

Yorktown

Youth for Christ Annual Golf Outing, registration and lunch, 11:30 a.m.; shotgun start, 1 p.m.; The Players Club, 6610 W. River Road.

