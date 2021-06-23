Anderson
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Chesterfield
Thursday night dance, 6-8:30 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Noblesville
Jambox (part of the Summer Concert Series), 7-9 p.m., Dr. James Dillon Park, 6351 Midland Lane.
Yorktown
Youth for Christ Annual Golf Outing, registration and lunch, 11:30 a.m.; shotgun start, 1 p.m.; The Players Club, 6610 W. River Road.
