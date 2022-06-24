SATURDAY
Anderson
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Bikers for Furry Friends registration 9 to 10:30 a.m.; paws up at 11 a.m.; The Animal Protection League, 613 Dewey St.
Audubon Bird Walk 9 to 11 a.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Mounds Hike (hour-long hike to learn of the Mounds), 11 a.m. to noon at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Josh, Kaitlyn & Friends! 1 to 4 p.m.; and Ethan Olvey! 7 p.m. at T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Anderson on Tap 2022 1 to 5 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Bobby Hayden, founder of Cardboard Box Ministry; hamburgers/hotdogs available, 5-6:30 p.m. at By His Grace Ministry, 720 E. Seventh St.
CRA Street Stock 150 5 to 10 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Anderson On Tap After Party 7 p.m. at 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
Bat Mist Netting! Bat expert Tim Carter will conduct a survey of the local bat population 8 to 10 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Free Movie Night on the Lawn “Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Man’s Chest” at dusk, weather permitting, at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
Tillie’s Icon Block Party 7 p.m. at Tillie’s, 724 W. Washington St.
Daleville
Independence Day Event 4 p.m. event begins; 4-7 p.m., free kids crafts (available while supplies last); 4 p.m. (until sold out), K-9 cookout fundraiser; 7 p.m.-fireworks, Reminisce concert; dark, fireworks show over the splash pad; 4 p.m.-dark, DJ dance party, splash pad, bounce houses, dunk tank, Daleville Town Hall Park.
Noblesville
Classical favorites with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Conner Prairie.
REO Survivor (REO Speedwagon tribute band) 7 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.
Dave Matthew Band at Ruoff Mortgage Music Center.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon; Falls Park Drive.
Trivia Night, 6 p.m.; American Legion Hall, 611 W. State St. Hosted by the Pendleton Artists Society.
Yorktown
Fiber Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Westwind Farm and Fiber, 701 N CR 725 W.
Sunday, June 26
Anderson
Adventure Backpacks, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra’s “Symphony on the Green” featuring special guests Ryan Ahlwardt, Paul Langford and Sarah Scharbrough McLaughlin, 6 p.m. The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road.
Fall Creek Valley Community Band’s Summer Concert Series 6 p.m. Davis Park, corner of Ind. 32 and Layton Road.
Elwood
The Bigger Better Band 4 to 6 p.m. at Callaway Park, Callaway Park Drive.
Noblesville
Outlaw Music Festival (Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Charley Crockett and Brittney Spencer) at Ruoff Mortgage Music Center.
Pendleton
First ever Outfitters Car Show 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Falls Park, 460 Falls Park Drive.
Yorktown
Fiber Arts Festival, 1 to 4 p.m. at Westwind Farm and Fiber, 701 N CR 725W.