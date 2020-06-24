Anderson
Through Harvey’s Eye: A Photographic Journey, noon-5 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Open train room, 6 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. Hosted by the Anderson Model Railroad Club.
Mounds State Park Meet Up hosted by Indiana Trail Running, 6:15 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Jeff Ash, live music on the patio, 6 p.m. Norton Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken breast dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.