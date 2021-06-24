LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Free Frankfurter Fridays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.

Dance (for all ages), 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Alexandria

Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park, Indiana 9.

Daleville

Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Midwest Rhythm Exchange, Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. Henry County Road 625N.

Yorktown

GrooveSmash Band, 7-9 p.m., Civic Green, 9400 W. Smith St.

