Events and activities planned for Saturday:
Anderson
- City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center.
- Two-location yard sale co-hosted by the Anderson Museum of Art and Art Association of Madison County, 9 a.m., Newmans Art and Event Center, 12 W. Eighth St. (next to Ricker’s); and The Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Manhattan dinner (beef or turkey), 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus 563, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Frankton
- Block party hosted by Madison Church, 6:30 p.m.; parking lot of church at 1015 Sheridan St. (Bring lawn chairs or blanket, rain location: indoors at the church.)
Lapel
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.
