Anderson
Food Truck Saturday, 11 a.m., The Scrounge Around, 5541 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Beef and noodles dinner, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Chesterfield
Online Gala All Message Service hosted by Camp Chesterfield, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 50 L:incoln Drive.
Noblesville
Noblesville Farmers Market, 8 a.m., Noblesville Main Street, 839 Conner St.
Pendleton
Roller and opening act, On the Run, 8 p.m., The Stable, 105 E. State St.
