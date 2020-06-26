LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Food Truck Saturday, 11 a.m., The Scrounge Around, 5541 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Beef and noodles dinner, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.

Chesterfield

Online Gala All Message Service hosted by Camp Chesterfield, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 50 L:incoln Drive.

Noblesville

Noblesville Farmers Market, 8 a.m., Noblesville Main Street, 839 Conner St.

Pendleton

Roller and opening act, On the Run, 8 p.m., The Stable, 105 E. State St.

Notices of community events should be sent to GO MAD, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson, IN 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

