Events scheduled for Monday:
Anderson
- AKC Scentwork Classes hosted by Anderson Obedience Training Club (AOTC); Beginner Scent, 6:45-7:45 p.m.; Advanced, 7:45-8:45 p.m., National Guard Armory, 125 S. Scatterfield Road. Contact pattysample@comcast.net or call 765-734-1107.
- Karaoke with Elaine, 7:30-?, Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St. (Don't have to be a member to come sing).
Muncie
- Ball State University June Virtual Campus Presentations, 10:30 a.m. Register at: https://admissions.bsu.edu/portal/virtual_visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.