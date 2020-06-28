LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events scheduled for Monday:

Anderson

  • AKC Scentwork Classes hosted by Anderson Obedience Training Club (AOTC); Beginner Scent, 6:45-7:45 p.m.; Advanced, 7:45-8:45 p.m., National Guard Armory, 125 S. Scatterfield Road. Contact pattysample@comcast.net or call 765-734-1107.
  • Karaoke with Elaine, 7:30-?, Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St. (Don't have to be a member to come sing).

Muncie