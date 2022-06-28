Go Mad
Anderson
Intertwined . .. A Contemporary Fibers Exhibit noon to 5 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.
Princesses at the Library 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
The 5 Speeds 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Pendleton
Juried Spring Art Show (last day) 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gallery 119, Pendleton Artists Society, 119 W. State St.