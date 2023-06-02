LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

SATURDAY

Anderson

Pancake Festival 9 a.m. at Celebration Church at Arrow Heights, 1120 Arrow Ave.

Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.

Anderson Soap Box Derby (3 events in 1) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Derby Downs, 1 N. Madison Ave.

“Guns Down Gloves Up” fundraiser noon at 2691 Nichol Ave. Hosted by the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office and members of Westside Boxing.

Car Show noon to 3 p.m. at RNR Tire Express, 5335 S. Scatterfield Road.

Recycled Art Wind Chimes 2 to 3:30 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.

Chicken dinner 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St. Proceeds to Anderson Rotary Club.

The Alley Theatre presents “Charley’s Aunt” 7 p.m. in Central Christian Church Fellowship Hall.

“Radium Girls” 7:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.

Alexandria

Alexandria City Jam noon to 8 p.m., downtown Alexandria.

Chesterfield

Psychic Fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camp Chesterfield, 50 Lincoln St.

Middletown

Piston Popper Annual Car Show 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Muncie

Country Flea Market 8 a.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.

DWNTWN Muncie Car Show 2 to 7 p.m., downtown Muncie.

SUNDAY

Anderson

White River Run 10 a.m. at 829 Alexandria Pike.

“First Sunday” PowerPoint presentation (Lafayette Township) by Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson, 2 p.m. Bowman Room of the Madison County Historical Society, 11 W. 11th St.

Recycled Art Planter 2 to 3:30 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.

Concert by King’s Brass 6 p.m., downtown sanctuary, Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.

The Alley Theatre presents “Charley’s Aunt” 7 p.m. in Central Christian Church Fellowship Hall.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

