SATURDAY
Anderson
Pancake Festival 9 a.m. at Celebration Church at Arrow Heights, 1120 Arrow Ave.
Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon at Anderson Farmers Market, 1102 Central Ave.
Anderson Soap Box Derby (3 events in 1) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Derby Downs, 1 N. Madison Ave.
“Guns Down Gloves Up” fundraiser noon at 2691 Nichol Ave. Hosted by the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office and members of Westside Boxing.
Car Show noon to 3 p.m. at RNR Tire Express, 5335 S. Scatterfield Road.
Recycled Art Wind Chimes 2 to 3:30 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Chicken dinner 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St. Proceeds to Anderson Rotary Club.
The Alley Theatre presents “Charley’s Aunt” 7 p.m. in Central Christian Church Fellowship Hall.
“Radium Girls” 7:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
Alexandria City Jam noon to 8 p.m., downtown Alexandria.
Chesterfield
Psychic Fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camp Chesterfield, 50 Lincoln St.
Middletown
Piston Popper Annual Car Show 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Country Flea Market 8 a.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
DWNTWN Muncie Car Show 2 to 7 p.m., downtown Muncie.
SUNDAY
Anderson
White River Run 10 a.m. at 829 Alexandria Pike.
“First Sunday” PowerPoint presentation (Lafayette Township) by Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson, 2 p.m. Bowman Room of the Madison County Historical Society, 11 W. 11th St.
Recycled Art Planter 2 to 3:30 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Concert by King’s Brass 6 p.m., downtown sanctuary, Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
The Alley Theatre presents “Charley’s Aunt” 7 p.m. in Central Christian Church Fellowship Hall.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.