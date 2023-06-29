Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
“Free Frankfurter Friday” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until they run out) at Central Christian Church, 10th Street between Brown-Delaware and Jackson streets.
Living Proof (part of the Summer Concert Series) 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Alexandria
Farmers and Artists Market 3 to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Carmel
Stella Luna & The Satellites 6 to 11 p.m. at Cool Creek Park and Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St.
Chesterfield
Steak and frog leg dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
Teen Movie Night: “Perks of Being a Wallflower” 4 to 6 p.m. at Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Noblesville
Star-Spangled Symphony (Symphony on the Prairie) 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.