LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).

“Free Frankfurter Friday” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until they run out) at Central Christian Church, 10th Street between Brown-Delaware and Jackson streets.

Living Proof (part of the Summer Concert Series) 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.

Alexandria

Farmers and Artists Market 3 to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.

Carmel

Stella Luna & The Satellites 6 to 11 p.m. at Cool Creek Park and Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St.

Chesterfield

Steak and frog leg dinners 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Elwood

Teen Movie Night: “Perks of Being a Wallflower” 4 to 6 p.m. at Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Noblesville

Star-Spangled Symphony (Symphony on the Prairie) 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.

Tags

Trending Video