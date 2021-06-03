Anderson
Texas Roadhouse Tips Day benefiting Alternatives Inc., 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1925 E. 60th St.
Annual Spring Classic Golf Challenge, 2 p.m., shotgun start, Edgewood Golf Course. Sponsored by Mount Moriah Lodge 77 F&AM.
First Friday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Pulp & Pine DIY Craft Studio, Art Association of Madison County, Anderson Art Alliance and Creatures of Habit Brewing Co.
Summer Concert Series begins with Cook & Belle, 7:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Center.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Art show awards. 6-8:30 p.m., Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
