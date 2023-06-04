LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

MONDAY

Anderson

Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).

Elwood

Kids in the Kitchen Stovetop Lasagna 4 to 5 p.m. at Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.

Lapel

Amplify Tasting & Spicy Wing Challenge, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Music Monday 7 to 10 p.m. at Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 W. Main St.

TUESDAY

Frankton

Madison County Historical presentation by Madison County historian Stephen T. Jackson “Anderson, Indiana, Theaters 1883-1942” 6 p.m. in the Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.

Noblesville

Six Foot Blonde 7 p.m. at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.

Pendleton

Pendleton Lions Club June Jamboree 5 p.m. at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.

