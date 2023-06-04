MONDAY
Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Elwood
Kids in the Kitchen Stovetop Lasagna 4 to 5 p.m. at Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.
Lapel
Amplify Tasting & Spicy Wing Challenge, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Music Monday 7 to 10 p.m. at Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 W. Main St.
TUESDAY
Frankton
Madison County Historical presentation by Madison County historian Stephen T. Jackson “Anderson, Indiana, Theaters 1883-1942” 6 p.m. in the Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
Noblesville
Six Foot Blonde 7 p.m. at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Drive.
Pendleton
Pendleton Lions Club June Jamboree 5 p.m. at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.