Anderson
• New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
• Poker 4 p.m.; shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Wine and Canvas 6:30 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
• Midway/rides (Middletown Lions Club Fair) 6 p.m. at Dietrich Park.
• Fireworks at dusk (part of the Middletown Lions Club Fair) Dietrich Park.
Noblesville
• Cosmic Situation 7 to 9 p.m. at Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall Lane.
Pendleton
• Pendleton Lions Club June Jamboree 5 p.m. at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.