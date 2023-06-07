LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

• New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.

• Poker 4 p.m.; shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

• Wine and Canvas 6:30 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.

Middletown

• Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

• Midway/rides (Middletown Lions Club Fair) 6 p.m. at Dietrich Park.

• Fireworks at dusk (part of the Middletown Lions Club Fair) Dietrich Park.

Noblesville

• Cosmic Situation 7 to 9 p.m. at Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall Lane.

Pendleton

• Pendleton Lions Club June Jamboree 5 p.m. at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.

