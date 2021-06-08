LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Frankton

• Roast beef manhattan dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion.

Markleville

• Christian Women’s Fellowship (C.W.F.) “Comfort Keepers God Abundance Meal”, chicken and noodle luncheon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., lower fellowship hall, East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

Middletown

• Middletown Lions Club Fair, begins at 6 p.m.; High Street Band, 7 p.m.; Dietrich Park.

• Corey Cox, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

Pendleton

• June Jamboree, 5-10 p.m., Falls Park.

