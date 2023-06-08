LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).

Ignite Youth Rally 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N.

Alexandria

Farmers and Artists Market 3 to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.

Middletown

Lions Club Fair with rides and midway opening at 6 p.m. at Dietrich Park.

Muncie

June Bike Night 6:30 to 9 p.m. with live music by the Remedy Band at Benson Motorcycles, 6410 W. McGalliard Road.

Noblesville

Retro on the Rocks 8 to 11 p.m. at American Legion Frank Huntzinger Post 45, 1094 Conner St.

Pendleton

Pendleton Lions Club June Jamboree 5 p.m. at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.

