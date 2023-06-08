Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Ignite Youth Rally 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N.
Alexandria
Farmers and Artists Market 3 to 6 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Middletown
Lions Club Fair with rides and midway opening at 6 p.m. at Dietrich Park.
Muncie
June Bike Night 6:30 to 9 p.m. with live music by the Remedy Band at Benson Motorcycles, 6410 W. McGalliard Road.
Noblesville
Retro on the Rocks 8 to 11 p.m. at American Legion Frank Huntzinger Post 45, 1094 Conner St.
Pendleton
Pendleton Lions Club June Jamboree 5 p.m. at Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.