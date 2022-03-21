LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Monday, March 21

Anderson

Walkers 8 a.m. to noon at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

The Art of Michelle Wood 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wilson Galleries on the campus of Anderson University.

Chair yoga 2 to 3 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Karaoke 7 p.m. Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.

Tuesday, March 22

Anderson

Walkers 8 a.m. to noon at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Country line dancing 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Cardio drumming 5 to 7 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Advanced cornhole league 7 to 10 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Chesterfield

Euchre games 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5 to 8 p.m.; American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

