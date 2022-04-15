Anderson
Fish dinners 4 to 7 p.m. at Madison County Voiture 510 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road.
Lenten Fish Fry 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus #563, 1225 Main St.
What’s So Good About Good Friday? 7 to 8 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
“Bye Bye Birdie” 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak dinner 5:30 p.m. American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.