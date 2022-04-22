Anderson
Clean the Trail on Earth Day: 9-11 a.m. at Derby Downs; noon-3 p.m. at Carpenter Realtors; 5-7:30 p.m. at Eighth Street and Raible Avenue.
“Bye Bye Birdie,” 7:30 to 10 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Madison County’s Got Talent “Group B-Round 2,” 8 p.m. to midnight, Kettle Top Brewhouse.
Somnium Ft. Peabod, 8:30 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St. (campus of Anderson University).
Alexandria
“Little Women,” 7:30 to 10 p.m., The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Fortville
“The Music Man,” 7:30 p.m., Mount Vernon High School.