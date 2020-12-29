Anderson
• Study of the History of the Church and Christianity, 10 a.m., Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, 4620 Columbus Ave.
• Trivia with Tyson, 7-9 p.m., T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
• Comedy Roast of 2020, 8-10 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Chesterfield
• Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
• Bingo, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
