Anderson
• Student exhibition entries, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. Sponsored by the Art Association of Madison County.
Frankton
• Dan’s Fish (and chicken) Fry, 4-7 p.m., drive-thru only, Family Life Center. Hosted by the Frankton Lions Club.
Lapel
• Chicken/beef and noodle, 52-7 p.m., American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St.
Middletown
• Made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Yorktown
• Benefit for Ryan Flowers, 4-8 p.m., Yorktown American Legion, 2110 S. Broadway.
