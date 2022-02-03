Anderson
Corey Cox, 7 p.m., 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
Chili dinner fundraiser hosted by Quincy Lodge, Elwood Freemasonry, 4 to 8 p.m., 1136 N. Anderson St.
Middletown
Broasted fish/broasted frog leg dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or while supplies last), American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
KrosshairS, 8 to 11 p.m., The Stable, 105 E. State St.
Due to inclement weather, check with the venue to see if their events are still taking place.
