Anderson

Corey Cox, 7 p.m., 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.

Chesterfield

New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Elwood

Chili dinner fundraiser hosted by Quincy Lodge, Elwood Freemasonry, 4 to 8 p.m., 1136 N. Anderson St.

Middletown

Broasted fish/broasted frog leg dinners, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or while supplies last), American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Pendleton

KrosshairS, 8 to 11 p.m., The Stable, 105 E. State St.

Due to inclement weather, check with the venue to see if their events are still taking place.

