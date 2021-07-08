Anderson
• Free Frankfurter Fridays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.{div}• Simmons Dance Night, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
• Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park, Ind. 9.
Chesterfield
• New York strip steak dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Daleville
• Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Lapel
• Lapel Village Days hosted by Daybreak Community Church; street dance, 8-10 p.m.; under the tent at the church.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinner, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
