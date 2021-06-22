Anderson
• R&B line dancing class, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Alexandria
• Line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday, Alexandria Eagles 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
• Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
• Salmon patties or sloppy Joes dinners, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion.
Middletown
• Euchre, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 416, 450 N. 10th St.
• Cory Hill Band, 6:30-9:0 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. Henry County Road 625N.
