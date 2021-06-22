LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

• R&B line dancing class, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Alexandria

• Line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday, Alexandria Eagles 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.

Chesterfield

• Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Frankton

• Salmon patties or sloppy Joes dinners, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion.

Middletown

• Euchre, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 416, 450 N. 10th St.

• Cory Hill Band, 6:30-9:0 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. Henry County Road 625N.

Tags

Trending Video