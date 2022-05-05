Anderson
Cinco De Mayo Patio Party 4 p.m. to midnight at The Usual Suspects Cigar Bar, 9 Town Center Plaza.
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
National Day of Prayer 7 p.m. at Gethsemane Four Square Church, 2320 E. 38th St.
Chesterfield
National Day of Prayer 8 a.m. at Millcreek Civic Center, Room 13, 403 W. Main St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Noblesville
Kenny Chesney with special guest Carly Pearce at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center.