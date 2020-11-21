SATURDAY
Anderson
• Festival of Trees virtual auction, 6 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
• Karaoke Dance Party, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Alexandria
• “Gremlins,” 7:15 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Elwood
• Holiday Retail Liquidation Sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Farmhouse Creations, 412 N. Anderson St.
Indianapolis
• Christmas at the Zoo, 5-9 p.m., timed-entry tickets required (Tickets bit.ly/2kthrNW), Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W. Washington St.
Middletown
• Mountain oyster dinners, 11 a.m. until sold out, American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. Hosted by the Sons of the American Legion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.