SATURDAY

Anderson

• Festival of Trees virtual auction, 6 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

• Karaoke Dance Party, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.

Alexandria

• “Gremlins,” 7:15 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.

Elwood

• Holiday Retail Liquidation Sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Farmhouse Creations, 412 N. Anderson St.

Indianapolis

• Christmas at the Zoo, 5-9 p.m., timed-entry tickets required (Tickets bit.ly/2kthrNW), Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W. Washington St.

Middletown

• Mountain oyster dinners, 11 a.m. until sold out, American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. Hosted by the Sons of the American Legion.

