MONDAY
Anderson
Rangeline walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga, 2 to 3 p.m.; R&B line dancing 6 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Karaoke 7 p.m. at Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m.; pizza specials 5-8 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Rangeline walkers 8 a.m. to noon; cardio-drumming at 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
