LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

MONDAY

Anderson

Rangeline walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga, 2 to 3 p.m.; R&B line dancing 6 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Karaoke 7 p.m. at Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.

Chesterfield

Euchre games 3:30 p.m.; pizza specials 5-8 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408.

TUESDAY

Anderson

Rangeline walkers 8 a.m. to noon; cardio-drumming at 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Tags

Trending Video