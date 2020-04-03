FRIDAY
Anderson
• Annual Lenten Fish fry (carryout only) , 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinners and other menu items (carryout only), 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
The Herald Bulletin will have an updated list of postponements and cancellations available online at heraldbulletin.com near the top of the homepage. We’ll also provide a list of new cancellations in the print edition as space allows. If you have an upcoming event that’s been canceled or postponed, send the information to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com with “Event Cancellation” in the subject line. Please include the event name, originally scheduled date and, if applicable, date of postponement.
