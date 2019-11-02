MONDAY
Anderson
• 13th annual Operation Halloween Candy Buy Back!, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., office of Dr. Gregg Horstmeyer, 2038 Broadway.
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Anderson High School Class of ‘51 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
• Pizza dinners, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Parent, Teacher Fellowship (PTF) meeting, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Liberty Christian School, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
TUESDAY
Anderson
• 13th annual Operation Halloween Candy Buy Back!, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., office of Dr. Gregg Horstmeyer, 2038 Broadway.
• Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of ‘59 luncheon, noon, Anderson Grill on Scatterfield.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• Yoga At A Town, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 1206 Meridian St.
• The Only Bad Story is the One You Don’t Write: Writing Workshop, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
• Anderson Composite Squadron’s open house, 6:30-9 p.m., Anderson Municipal Airport office building.
Middletown
• Euchre, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
• Senior euchre (60 and over), 1 p.m., every first Wednesday, Pendleton Community Library, 595 Water St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
• Blood drive, 12:15-4 p.m., Anderson Police Department, 1040 Main St.
• Cruise In, 12:45-1:45 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
• Fundraiser for Middletown Student Ministries Bible Quizzing Trip, 1-8 p.m., IHOP, 1935 E. 53rd St.
• Line Dance lessons, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
• Anderson University Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
• The Spirit of Christmas! The Victoria Guild at St. Vincent Anderson’s Christmas Corner Bazaar, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., cafeteria dining room, St. Vincent Anderson, 2015 Jackson St.
• Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
• Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
• "Jekyll & Hyde," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
• Fall Into Dance, 7:30 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University.
Middletown
• Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
SATURDAY
Anderson
• Holiday and Homemade Pie Sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.
• Historic Bronnenberg Home Tours, 1 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
• Fall Into Dance, 2:30 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University.
• Senior Dance, 6-9 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• "Jekyll & Hyde," 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
• Alexandria Toy Drive Annual Bowling Fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Norwood Bowl.
Pendleton
• Pancake and sausage breakfast and Cookie Walk, 7-10:30 a.m.; , downstairs fellowship hall, Pendleton First United Methodist Church, 225 W. State St. Proceeds to several mission projects, in particular the KAFAKUMBA Pastor's Training Center in Zambia, Africa.
• Christmas Parade and Snowball Toss, 1 p.m., State Street.
• Christmas in Pendleton, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; downtown Pendleton; Christmas tree lighting, 6 p.m., gazebo in Falls Park.
SUNDAY
Anderson
• Historic Bronnenberg Home Tours, 1 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
• "Jekyll & Hyde," 3:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
• “The Rescue Story Tour" by Zach Williams and special guest Josh Baldwin, 7 p.m., Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 Jackson St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.