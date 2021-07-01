Anderson
• Free Frankfurter Fridays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
• First Friday Arts Walk, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Union Building, Gruenewald House, Jackrabbit Coffee, and other locations downtown and area.
• “2021 Figures of Speech” exhibit opening reception, 5-8 p.m., awards announced, 6:30 p.m., Anderson Museum of Arts, 32 W. 10th St.
Alexandria
• Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park, Indiana 9.
Chesterfield
• First Friday vendors market, Millcreek Center.
• Fireworks at dusk, Anderson Municipal Airport (parking inside airport).
Daleville
• Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Pendleton
• Pendleton Artists Society’s First Friday exhibit and awards, 6-8:30 p.m., Gallery 119, 119 State St.
