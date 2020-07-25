Anderson
• Family Fun Day: Sidewalk Chalk Extravaganza!, 1-4 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
• Dan's Fish Fry hosted by Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, drive-through only, 4-7 p.m., 3235 N. 100W.
• Pershing Drive Band, 8 p.m.-midnight, Anderson Fraternal Order of Eagles 174, 1315 Meridian St.
• Drive-in Outdoor Movie Night, 7:30 p.m., stay in your car or bring your lawn chairs, and snacks. Masks and social distancing required, Celebration Church at Arrow Heights, 1120 Arrow Ave.
Alexandria
• Unwound Band, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fraternal Order of Eagles 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Middletown
• July 4 (rescheduled) hosted by Stella Luna & the Satellites, 2-10 p.m.; fireworks following music; Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.