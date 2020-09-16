Anderson
• Operation Love Dessert Event “Grab n’ Go Pop-Up Shop, 5-7:30 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Road.
• Creatures Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing, 1031 Meridian St.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
• Season Finale Bike Night, 6:30-9 p.m.; All Ways Down performing, Benson Motorcycles Inc., 6410 W. McGalliard Road.
Pendleton
• Dine to Donate, 4-8 p.m., Sahms Smokehouse Barbecue, 250 W. Reformatory Road. Hosted by Pendleton Heights High School Choral Boosters.
