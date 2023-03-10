LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

SATURDAY

Anderson

Lenten Breakfast Series, 8 a.m., Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road.

Robert Cooper Audubon Society monthly bird hike 9 to 11 a.m.; Painting in the Park event by Park Place Arts 10 a.m. to noon; and Mysteries of the Mounds noon to 1 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Lil Miracles Giveaway and Community Resources 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maple Grove Church of God Fellowship Hall, 2729 E. 38th St.

Auditions for “Sister Act” 2 to 5 p.m. at The Alley Theatre, 923 Jackson St.

Chesterfield

Celebration of the Madison County Bicentennial 10 a.m. to noon, Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St.

Indianapolis

Indiana Flower + Patio Show 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St.

SUNDAY

Anderson

Auditions for “Sister Act” 2 to 5 p.m. at The Alley Theatre, 923 Jackson St.

Lapel

All-you-can-eat breakfast 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lapel American Legion Post 212, 1600 N. Main St. Hosted by the ALR Riders Post 212.

Indianapolis

Indiana Flower + Patio Show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St.

