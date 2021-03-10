Anderson
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Friends of Mounds State Park meeting, 7 p.m., Nature Center, Mounds State Park.
Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Tenderloin Pop-Up Sale!, 2-4:30 p.m., 116 E. State St. Event by The Original Swayzee Hand Breaded Tenderloin.
