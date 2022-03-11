Go Mad listing
Anderson
• Photo and Poetry Contest, 4 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
• God Encounter, 7 to 9 p.m. at By His Grace Worship, 720 E. Seventh St.
• Dare To Be Tour: Natalie Grant with special guest Charlotte Gambill, 7 to 10 p.m. at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
• “Twelfth Night,” 7:30 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St. Alley Theatre performance.
Gaston
• Grand opening of Rustic Ridge Design Co., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 107 W. Elm St.
Lapel
• Anderson Area Christian Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 8 a.m. at Ford Street United Methodist Church, 925 Ford St.
