Anderson
Lenten Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St. Carry-out available.
Friday night dance (for all ages), 8 to 11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
Ladies Bingo Night, 6 p.m., Elwood Central Wesleyan Church, 2209 Main St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.