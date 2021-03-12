Anderson
Mark and Christina, 7-10 p.m., 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
Pop Rox Band, 8-11 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.
Pre-St. Patty’s Day Party (The Walker Band Acoustic), 9 p.m.-midnight, Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Lapel
An Evening of Bluegrass Music, 8-11 p.m., Pax Verum Brewing, 908 Main St.
Levi Driskell, 8-11 p.m., Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St.
Middletown
Made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
