LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Mark and Christina, 7-10 p.m., 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.

Pop Rox Band, 8-11 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.

Pre-St. Patty’s Day Party (The Walker Band Acoustic), 9 p.m.-midnight, Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.

Lapel

An Evening of Bluegrass Music, 8-11 p.m., Pax Verum Brewing, 908 Main St.

Levi Driskell, 8-11 p.m., Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St.

Middletown

Made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Tags

Trending Video