Anderson
Local cornhole league 6 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
“Drone Night” presented by the Anderson Trailblazers Club (grades 3-12) 6 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Karaoke 7:30 p.m. at Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Alexandria
International Tasting Tour 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Madison County 4-H Farm Bureau Building.
Frankton
Bingo 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Indianapolis
Indiana Flower + Patio Show 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Middletown
Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.